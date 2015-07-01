July 1 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* runScribe employs Nordic Semiconductor multiprotocol SoC to enable small form factor device and provide wireless connectivity to iOS and Android devices

* Scribe Labs has selected Nordic's nRF51422 to provide Bluetooth Smart (previously known as Bluetooth low energy) wireless connectivity to runScribe

* runScribe is a wearable that captures precise movements of a runner's foot, allowing them to analyze their running characteristics to improve performance

* runScribe is currently shipping to Kickstarter early adopters and a wider group of beta testers, with production shipments expected in late summer 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1LHm4sv

