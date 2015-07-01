UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Diageo Plc :
* Diageo announces sale of Gleneagles hotel
* Has sold Gleneagles hotel limited to a private investment group led by Ennismore for an undisclosed amount
* In year ended June 30, 2014 business generated revenues of £43.5 million and operating profit of £2.6 million with a return on invested capital of 4 pct based on book value for year ended June 30, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.