July 1 Kentima Holding publ AB :

* Rights issue fully subscribed for

* Raises 12.5 million Swedish crowns in rights issue proceeds

* Offering includes oversubscription issue of 2.5 million crowns bringing potential total proceeds to about 15 million crowns

* Since the rights issue was oversubscribed, the company expects oversubscription issue to be partly or fully utilized, depending on final results from Aktieinvest

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)