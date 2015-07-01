Prior exposure to dengue or West Nile could make Zika worse -report
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
July 1 Asia Resource Minerals Plc
* Offer declared wholly unconditional and appointment of new board
* Upon settlement, ace will control over 50% of outstanding ordinary shares of company
* Offer unconditional and new board
* Each of arms directors, wal king, richard gozney and hamish tyrwhitt have tendered their resignations with immediate effect
* Ace nominees kin chan, dwi suseno, fuganto widjaja have been appointed as directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
CHICAGO, March 30 Prior infection with West Nile or dengue - two viruses closely related to Zika - can make Zika symptoms worse, U.S. researchers said on Thursday.
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)