July 1 Co-operative Bank Plc :

* Successfully closed issue of its £250m fixed rate reset callable subordinated tier 2 notes due 2025.

* Issue of notes will help bank to further strengthen its regulatory capital base in line with revised plan accepted by regulator in december 2014

* Net proceeds received by bank will be used for general corporate purposes.