July 1 Vitec Software Group publ AB :

* Acquires 100 pct of Datamann A/S, a Danish software company

* Payment is cash 44.4 million Danish crowns, of which 9.4 million crowns is compensation, DKK for DKK, for excess liquidity

* Datamann result for financial year 2014/15 is estimated to be 6 million crowns at EBITDA-level and net sales is expected to be 31 million crowns

* Acquisition is expected to directly result in increased earnings per share of Vitec

* Acquisition adds Vitec group 32 new employees

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)