UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Playtech Plc :
* Proposed acquisition of Ava Trade Ltd
* Has entered into a share acquisition agreement under terms of which it will acquire entire issued share capital of Ava Trade
* Consideration payable to sellers under terms of transaction is $105 mln
* Acquisition is classified as a class 1 transaction due to aggregation with TradeFx acquisition
* Consideration at multiple of approximately 6x adjusted 2014 EBITDA*
* Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole sponsor and financial adviser to company in connection with transaction
* Has agreed a 200 mln euro unsecured revolving credit facility with Barclays Bank Plc, Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc
* Brickington Trading Ltd, Playtech's largest shareholder, undertaken to vote in favour of deal in respect of its 33.6 pct beneficial holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.