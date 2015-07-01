Investors add $5.6 bln to U.S.-based taxable-bond funds -Lipper
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
July 1 Vita 34 AG :
* Acquired 30 pct of company shares of cooperation partner Bio Save (Serbia)
* Purchase is fully financed out of liquid funds from Vita 34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 30 Vice President Mike Pence took the rare step of breaking a tie in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, casting the deciding vote to roll back protections for reproductive health funds.