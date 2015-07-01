Investors add $5.6 bln to U.S.-based taxable-bond funds -Lipper
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
July 1 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Kiadis Pharma prices initial public offering on Euronext at 12.50 euros per share raising 32.7 million euros ($36.24 million)
* Company will have a market capitalization of 166.4 million euros upon listing
* Over-allotment option to issue up to 392,045 additional shares at offer price, equivalent of approximately 4.9 million euros
* In total, company will issue 2,613,636 new shares
Source text: reut.rs/1LHTnfe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
