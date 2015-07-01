July 1 UMS United Medical Systems International AG :

* In course of a special VAT audit, fiscal authority has announced to deny UMS AG's entitlement to deduct input tax for 2014 until now setting company a deadline to respond

* Tax authority also has announced a tax audit instruction for years 2010 to 2013

* Company believes that it has been entitled to deduct input tax in past and still is in present