Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
July 2 Lonza Group AG :
* Announces additional long-term agreement with Alexion
* New manufacturing line to be constructed at Lonza's existing Portsmouth, NH (USA) plant
* Large-scale, manufacturing line will be operational by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)