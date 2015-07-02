July 2 Greenyard Foods NV :

* Announces intended private placement of shares held by Gimv-XL Fund and Deprez Holding

* Until results of private placement are announced, trading of Greenyard Foods shares on Euronext Brussels will be temporarily suspended

* Trading in stock is expected to resume following publication of results of placement