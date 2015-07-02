UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 2 Ica Gruppen
* Apotek Hjartat to divest its care and nursing business to Apoex
* Ica Gruppen says Apotek Hjartat signed an agreement with apoex to sell its care and nursing business for sek 62 milllion on a debt-free basis Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.