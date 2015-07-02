July 2 Oniva Online Group Europe AB :

* Has carried out directed issue of 2,763,087 shares raising 22.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.70 million)

* Subscription price has been fixed via book-building at 8.28 crowns per share

($1 = 8.3715 Swedish crowns)