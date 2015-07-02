July 2 Hunting Plc :

* As anticipated, Q2 of this year saw continued declines in oil and gas market with an additional 34 pct decline in wells completed in US and 33 pct worldwide compared to Q1 of 2015

* Severe decline has resulted in a 76 pct decrease in profit from operations in first five months of year compared to same period in 2014

* A year on year profit from operations decline in range of 50 pct to 75 pct of our record 2014 levels is likely, however, this remains dependent on an improvement in activity levels.

* Outlook continues to remain unclear, however, weekly rig count declines have slowed