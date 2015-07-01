UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Ebro Foods SA :
* Reaches deal, via its French unit Les Traiteurs Lyonnais, to buy French Roland Monterrat
* Says acquisition valued at 44.25 million euros ($48.94 million)
* Roland Monterrat is dedicated to fresh ready meals, including sandwiches Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.