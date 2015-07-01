Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 1 Anevia SA :
* Announces 2 million euro ($2.2 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* Subscription price is 3.00 euros per share
* Commitments received for 76 pct of total
* May be increased to 2.3 million euros which corresponds to the issue of 767,050 shares in event of full exercise of extension clause Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order