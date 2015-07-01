July 1 Anevia SA :

* Announces 2 million euro ($2.2 million) capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* Subscription price is 3.00 euros per share

* Commitments received for 76 pct of total

* May be increased to 2.3 million euros which corresponds to the issue of 767,050 shares in event of full exercise of extension clause