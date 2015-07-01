July 1 Nanobiotix SA

* Starts phase I/II clinical trial in liver metastasis and hepatocellular cancer with its lead product NBTXR3

* Clinical trial authorization given by French regulatory body in two cancer patient populations with high global incidence

* Significant enlargement of potential use of NBTXR3 targeting fourth and fifth indications after soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer and rectum cancer

