July 1 Pharol SGPS SA :

* Announces general meeting of shareholders to resolve on the filing of a liability claim against former members of the board of directors

* Filing of a liability claim against members of the board of directors elected for the period 2012/2014 and related with the investments in debt instruments issued by entities in the Espirito Santo Group (GES) Source text: bit.ly/1Kt3mVk

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)