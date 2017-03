July 2 Worldview investment management group (29% share holder in Petroceltic ):

* Says to Call EGM To Decide Fate Of Petroceltic $175 Mln Bond

* Says secured bond 'jeopardises company's crown jewel asset and will result in squandering shareholder value'

* Says proceeding with the bond issue on the announced terms would 'likely result in bondholders eventually securing the world-class asset for a derisory sum' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)