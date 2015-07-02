July 2 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :

* Says signs strategic agreement with administrative committee of Changshu (Jiangsu) industrial development zone in China

* Says strategic agreement is to use facilities of Jiangsu region technological park by a newly created unit in China

* Strategic agreement intended to develop and sell biotechnological assets in Asian market

Source text: bit.ly/1IuR3Gw

