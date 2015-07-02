July 2 Anoto Group AB :

* Says received an order for 10,000 digital pens and the accompanying software from InformDS Technologies (P) Ltd

* The total order value is about 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.43 million) plus recurring revenues and the order will be delivered in full by December 31, 2016

* The first shipment has already been made Source text for Eikon:

