July 2 LVenture Group SpA :

* Announces co-investment in startup Whoosnap for total value of 400,000 euros ($442,480.00)

* LVenture Group investment amounts to 100,000 euros

* Club degli Investitori di Torino invests 150,000 euros in co-operation with Euroventures

* Some business angels contributed to the remaining investment sum Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9040 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)