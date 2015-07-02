BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
July 2 LVenture Group SpA :
* Announces co-investment in startup Whoosnap for total value of 400,000 euros ($442,480.00)
* LVenture Group investment amounts to 100,000 euros
* Club degli Investitori di Torino invests 150,000 euros in co-operation with Euroventures
* Club degli Investitori di Torino invests 150,000 euros in co-operation with Euroventures

* Some business angels contributed to the remaining investment sum
