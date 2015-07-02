July 2 Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

* Acquires Cellca, company based in Laupheim, Germany with 30 employees and 2014 sales revenue of about 6 million euros ($6.64 million)

* Says Cellca's major customers are biopharmaceutical companies