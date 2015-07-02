Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 2 Eurotech SpA :
* Signs distribution agreement with IPC2U GmbH for Germany, Austria, German-speaking Switzerland and Eastern Europe
* IPC2U GmbH is a German supplier of industrial computers Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order