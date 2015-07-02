BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin says Paul Ito to resign as SVP, CFO and treasurer
* On March 16, Paul Ito notified company of his intent to resign as SVP, CFO and treasurer - SEC filing
July 2 Adcorp Holdings Ltd
* Sanlam Investment Management Ltd acting as agent on behalf of its clients, has acquired an interest in securities of company
* Total interest in securities of company held by Sanlam has increased to 10.1% of total issued share capital of company
* Files for sale of shares of up to 12.03 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing