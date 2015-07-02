UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 2 Cross Industries AG :
* Private placement successfully completed
* Main shareholder has sold 52,828,074 shares of company (approximately 23.44 pct of share capital) and currently holds approximately 74.94 pct of voting rights (number of shares: 168,916,006)
* Intends to restructure its financing and to raise debt capital in amount of up to 85 million euros ($94.04 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.