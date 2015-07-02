Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 2 Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd :
* Establishes joint venture with Erhardt + Leimer GmbH
* Signed joint venture documentation (asset purchase agreement and cooperation agreement) regarding a strategic alliance for the printing and converting industries
