UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 2 Travel24 Com AG :
* Lowers its EBIT forecast for the group for the current fiscal year 2015 from originally 2.8 million to 3.0 million euros to approximately 2.5 million euros ($2.77 million)
* Sees FY 2015 total revenues of 17.6 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.