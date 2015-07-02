Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
July 2 AkzoNobel NV :
* Sells Zeta Fraction biofunctional technology to Ashland Inc
* Transaction expected to be completed in Q3 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1GQTOfI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)