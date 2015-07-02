BRIEF-ACCC decided not to oppose Healthe Care Australia's acquisition of Pulse Health
March 23 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:
July 2 Genticel SA :
* Genticel CFO, Martin Koch, appointed CEO to replace Benedikt Timmerman during temporary medical leave of absence
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said on Wednesday he has talked to the White House about adding an amendment to the House Republican healthcare bill that would cut essential health benefits mandated by Obamacare.