July 3 Euronext NV :

* Announces strongest six month trading and listing activity since 2011

* Activity on ETFs in June: an average daily transaction value at 587 million euros ($650.98 million), up 106 percent compared to June 2014

* Cash markets trading activity across H1 2015: average daily transaction value for period up 35 percent versus 2014

* Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood in June at 9,202 million euros (up 54 percent compared with June 2014)

* Says to have experienced during H1 three of ten highest volume traded days since January 2012

* March 20 was the strongest single day of trading cash products of 18 billion euros since same date