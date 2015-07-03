July 3 Euronext NV :
* Announces strongest six month trading and listing activity
since 2011
* Activity on ETFs in June: an average daily transaction
value at 587 million euros ($650.98 million), up 106 percent
compared to June 2014
* Cash markets trading activity across H1 2015: average
daily transaction value for period up 35 percent versus 2014
* Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order
book stood in June at 9,202 million euros (up 54 percent
compared with June 2014)
* Says to have experienced during H1 three of ten highest
volume traded days since January 2012
* March 20 was the strongest single day of trading cash
products of 18 billion euros since same date
($1 = 0.9017 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)