July 2 AS Roma SpA :

* Signs agreement with Watford FC for definitive disposal of sporting rights of player Jose Holebas for 2.5 million euros ($2.77 million)

* The agreement envisages an additional 0.5 million euros if certain sportive conditions will be met ($1 = 0.9016 euros)