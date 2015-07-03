July 3 Miraculum SA :

* Says on July 2 it resolved to issue 2-year series Z5 bonds for up to 18.5 million zlotys ($4.90 million), offered in a private placement

* The bonds issuance price is equal to its nominal value of 1,000 zlotys per bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7786 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)