Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 3 Evry ASA :
* Relacom extends agreement with Evry
* Agreement is an extension of previous deal and have a value of 24 million Norwegian crowns ($3.00 million) over five years with options of a value of 20 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1f8cPo4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9887 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order