July 3 Petroceltic International Plc

* Petroceltic responds to Worldview Capital comments

* Notes statement issued on Thursday, 2 July 2015 by Worldview Capital Management in relation to company's contemplated bond financing and other matters

* As announced on 29 june 2015, Petroceltic is contemplating issuing up to $175 million of senior secured callable bonds

* Petroceltic has not to date received a requisition from Worldview to convene an EGM of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: