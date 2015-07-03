Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 3 Caverion Oyj :
* Has signed contract with general contractor Fira Oy on the total technical solutions of building systems to the renovation of the Elisa Head Office in Helsinki
* Renovated office premises are to be completed in August 2016
* Value of contract is about 5.7 million euros ($6.30 million)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order