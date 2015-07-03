July 3 PartnerTech AB :

* On June 25, 2015, Scanfil Oyj, announced that its public takeover offer to the shareholders in PartnerTech AB was declared unconditional and completed

* Scanfil holds over 90 pct of shares and votes in PartnerTech and has resolved to initiate compulsory acquisition regarding the remaining shares in the Company

* In light of the above, PartnerTech's board of directors does not consider it reasonable for the Company to remain a listed company, and has therefore decided to apply for de-listing of the PartnerTech share from Nasdaq Stockholm

* The last day of trading in the PartnerTech share at Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as the Company has been notified thereof from Nasdaq Stockholm Source text for Eikon:

