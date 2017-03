July 3 ICAP Plc

* ICAP electronic markets volumes - June 2015

* Average daily US Repo volume for June down 1 percent to $221.6 billion

* Average daily EBS volumes for June up 31 percent to $100.8 billion

* Average daily volume US Treasury up 22 percent to $188.9 billion

* Average daily volume European Repo down 10 percent to 180.1 billion euros