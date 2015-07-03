July 3 Max Petroleum Plc

* Sberbank has unconditionally granted a six month standstill on all principal and interest payments due under company's about $80 million loan through to 14 December 2015

* Continues in operation under severe financial stress, currently producing in excess of 3,500 barrels of oil per day, including from Sagiz West field

* Company has accrued $3.8 million of interest as of 30 June 2015. Interest will continue to accrue during standstill period

* Discussions with AGR Energy continue to secure financing to ensure ongoing viability of business and with Sberbank for a longer term debt restructuring

* Continue to believe that there remains a reasonable prospect that such discussions could result in a sufficient refinancing of company

* Have not yet put company into administration.

* Has received notification from Ministry of Finance of Republic of Kazakhstan alleging that, under tax legislation, payments of over $20 million are due

* Company intends to put its case to tax authorities

* Company disagrees with this interpretation and application of tax legislation, considers to date it has met obligations to reimburse historical costs as they fall due