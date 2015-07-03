July 3 Max Petroleum Plc
* Sberbank has unconditionally granted a six month
standstill on all principal and interest payments due under
company's about $80 million loan through to 14 December 2015
* Continues in operation under severe financial stress,
currently producing in excess of 3,500 barrels of oil per day,
including from Sagiz West field
* Company has accrued $3.8 million of interest as of 30 June
2015. Interest will continue to accrue during standstill period
* Discussions with AGR Energy continue to secure financing
to ensure ongoing viability of business and with Sberbank for a
longer term debt restructuring
* Continue to believe that there remains a reasonable
prospect that such discussions could result in a sufficient
refinancing of company
* Have not yet put company into administration.
* Has received notification from Ministry of Finance of
Republic of Kazakhstan alleging that, under tax legislation,
payments of over $20 million are due
* Company intends to put its case to tax authorities
* Company disagrees with this interpretation and application
of tax legislation, considers to date it has met obligations to
reimburse historical costs as they fall due
