July 3 Karel Elektronik :

* Signs letter of intent with Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri and Turkcell Superonline Ilestisim Hizmetleri for Outdoor MW RL project at $4.85 million

* The letter of intent includes delivery of materials, software, installation and maintenance

* Plans to carry out deliveries and installations between 2015 and 2017

