UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 Euronext:
* As of July 14, ordinary shares (ISIN FR0010937920) issued by SLA Creation will be delisted from Marche Libre
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by SLA Creation is suspended pending the delisting Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.