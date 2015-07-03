July 3 AS Roma SpA :

* Signs agreement with Cagliari Calcio SpA on temporary acquisition of player Victor Ibarbo for the period until June 30, 2016 for 5 million euros ($5.55 million)

* The agreement envisages up to additional 6 million euros if certain conditions are met

* Moreover the agreement includes the option right for the definitive acquisition at the end of 2015/16 season for 8 million euros