July 6 Zehnder Group AG :

* In the first half of 2015, Zehnder Group achieved sales slightly above previous year's level of 253.2 million euros ($279.20 million) (-4 pct after currency adjustment)

* Anticipates a net result approaching the profit threshold for the first half of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1IDMJ7H Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)