BRIEF-Sika expands production in Mexico
* New plant will also take over manufacture of concrete admixtures from previous production site at Villahermosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 6 Zehnder Group AG :
* In the first half of 2015, Zehnder Group achieved sales slightly above previous year's level of 253.2 million euros ($279.20 million) (-4 pct after currency adjustment)
* Anticipates a net result approaching the profit threshold for the first half of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1IDMJ7H Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.