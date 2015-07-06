BRIEF-Elite Advanced Laser announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 6.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
July 6 Adlpartner SA :
* Announces acquisition by Converteo of Adversitement France
* Converteo is a subsidiary of ADLPartner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says TCS and sats collaborate to develop smart watch solution for airport technical ramp operations Source text: http://bit.ly/2oe10oP Further company coverage: