July 6 Monitise Plc

* FY 2015 revenue expected to be between 88 mln stg-90 mln stg

* H2 EBITDA loss expected to show material improvement on H1

* FY 2016 EBITDA profitability target reiterated; gross cash of 88.6 mln stg provides balance sheet strength to break-even and beyond

* Gross cash at 30 June 2015 of 88.6 mln stg shows a material reduction in H2 cash outflows over H1 and provides balance sheet strength to see Monitise through to break-even and beyond

* Has become increasingly clear that there are two distinct types of business within Monitise that have different characteristics and need to be managed accordingly