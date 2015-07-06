July 6 Ophir Energy Plc

* Provides an update on activity for first half of 2015

* Production during first half of 2015 averaged 14,600 boepd, Bualuang field in Gulf of Thailand contributing 12,600 boepd

* Production is on track to meet expectations for full year.

* Group revenue, cash flow and capex are expected to be in line with expectations

* Is in process of closing five of eleven offices either owned by group, or inherited at time of Salamander acquisition in March