UPDATE 2-Genel targets Turkey gas deal this year to overcome oil troubles
* Receivables fall to $253.5 million (Recasts with gas projects, adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)
July 6 Ophir Energy Plc
* Provides an update on activity for first half of 2015
* Production during first half of 2015 averaged 14,600 boepd, Bualuang field in Gulf of Thailand contributing 12,600 boepd
* Production is on track to meet expectations for full year.
* Group revenue, cash flow and capex are expected to be in line with expectations
* Is in process of closing five of eleven offices either owned by group, or inherited at time of Salamander acquisition in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receivables fall to $253.5 million (Recasts with gas projects, adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)
* Deal faces regulatory scrutiny (Adds detail, background, shares)