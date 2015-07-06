BRIEF-KPT Industries announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 30 KPT Industries Ltd: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/z9aAyK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 6 African Bank Investments Ltd
* Cautionary announcement - extension of offer period
* Consortium has subsequently extended date of acceptance of offer by BRPS until 13 july 2015
* Further announcements in this regard will be made once BRPS and ABIL board of directors have completed their assessments and engagements with consortium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and guarantor