Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 6 VTB Bank :
* Gives Rostelecom 15.6 billion roubles ($276.22 million)credit for 7 years
* Rostelecom to use credit for Digital Frame of Russia project financing, aimed at expanding throughput capacity on backbone and regional data transmission networks using IP MPLS technology Source text: bit.ly/1dHcWFD
Further company coverage:, ($1 = 56.4775 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order