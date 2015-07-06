BRIEF-Sino Wealth Electronic announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
July 6 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Has agreed with Nordio Oy to sell its shares in property company Seinäjoen Kassatalo for about 1 million euros ($1.10 million)
* The sale is expected to be finalised by Sept. 30, 2015
* Says the gain will be booked in Ilkka's accounts in Q3 2015

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.5 per share to shareholders for 2016