July 6 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :

* Has agreed with Nordio Oy to sell its shares in property company Seinäjoen Kassatalo for about 1 million euros ($1.10 million)

* The sale is expected to be finalised by Sept. 30, 2015

* Says the gain will be booked in Ilkka's accounts in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)